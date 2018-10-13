fast
- MusicNav Reveals Future Recorded His "My Business" Verse In 30 MinutesNav was so impressed with how fast Future managed to record and send back his verse for their collab "My Business" off Nav's new album, "Good Intentions."By Lynn S.
- SportsJuJu Smith-Schuster Snitches On Himself With IG Speeding VideoJuJu should know better.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Goes Futuristic And Invests In Hand Free Sneaker TechnologyNike wants more accessible sneakers for everyone.By Alexander Cole
- NewsOffset & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Jump On Sueco The Child’s Viral Hit “Fast”Listen to Sueco The Child's new remix to "Fast" featuring Offset & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyLive Rat Falls On Customer's Table While At Buffalo Wild WingsAppetite lost. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosJuice WRLD Releases Glittery New Video For "Fast"Neon colors are everywhere in Juice WRLD's new video.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJJ Redick On NBA Scoring Spike: "Offenses Are Smarter, Defenses Are Dumber"NBA scoresheets are heating up in the G-Funk era.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Gifts Tekashi 6ix9ine With Iced Out Asthma Pump For His Breathing Issues50 Cent is a caring father. By Karlton Jahmal