Fantastic Beasts
- TV"Harry Potter" Series May Be Coming To HBO MaxHarry Potter may be coming to a small screen near you.By Noah Grant
- MoviesMads Mikkelsen Is Replacing Johnny Depp In "Fantastic Beasts" SeriesDepp's career is taking a hit. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Forced To Leave "Fantastic Beasts" Franchise Upon Losing "Wife Beater" Libel CaseJohnny Depp was asked by Warner to step down from his role upon losing his “Wife Beater” trial.
By Noor Lobad
- Movies"Fantastic Beasts 3" Gets Greenlight To Start Production In 2020The threequel starts shooting in Brazil.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music"Fantastic Beasts 2" Debuts At No. 1 With $62M In North America"Fantastic Beasts 2" is No. 1By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJude Law Compares Playing Albus Dumbledore To Starring In "Captain Marvel"Marvel takes no risks. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Confirms His Return As Grindelwald In "Fantastic Beasts 3"Depp shall return. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Surprises San Diego Comic-Con In Full "Fantastic Beasts" Costume"The Crimes of Grindelwald" trailer was released as well. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Fans Worry About His Health After Photos Surface OnlineDepp is looking a little thin. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJ.K. Rowling Casts "Harry Potter" Fan Jessica Williams In "Fantastic Beasts" SequelNow that's a dream come true. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" Releases Teaser TrailerNewt Scamander is about to run in to some trouble.By hnhh