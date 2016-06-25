famous video
- MusicTaylor Swift Reignites Kanye West Beef By Liking "Revenge Porn" PostTaylor Swift isn't a fan of how Kanye West portrayed her naked body in the "Famous" video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRay J Is About To Respond To Kanye West's "Famous" Video On A Song With Chris BrownRay J's "Raydemption" should get people talking.By Trevor Smith
- IndustryArt Gallery Looking To Sell Kanye West's "Famous" Figures For $4 MillionWant to put the bed (and all that lies within) from Kanye's "Famous" video in your own room? That'll be $4 million. By Angus Walker
- LifeActress Lena Dunham Says Kanye West's "Famous" Video Is "Sickening" And Makes Her Feel "Unsafe""It makes me feel sad and unsafe and worried for the teenage girls."By Kyle Rooney
- NewsRay J's Manager Offers Vicious Response To Kanye West's "Famous"Ray J's manager, the infamous Wack 100, offered some advice to Kanye West on how he could've made the "Famous" video more realistic. By Angus Walker
- NewsTaylor Swift Rumored To Be "Horrified" By Kanye West's "Famous" VideoA "source close to Taylor" spoke to HollywoodLife about the singer's reaction to the video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Deletes "Can Somebody Sue Me Already" Tweet Regarding "Famous" VideoKanye tweets and deletes encouragement for legal action to be taken against his new video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsChris Brown Responds To Kanye West's "Famous" VideoLike the rest of us, Chris Brown was shocked to see his naked body in Kanye West's new "Famous" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Says His "Famous" Video Is "A Comment On Fame"Kanye shared a few thoughts on the video with Vanity Fair.By Trevor Smith