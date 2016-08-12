fake sneakers
- Sneakers1,800 Dior x Air Jordans Amongst Fake Sneakers Seized In Customs Border BustU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed in Texas recently seized a shipment of $4.3 million in fake sneakers headed for Mexico, amongst those being 1,800 Dior x Air Jordan 1s.
By Keenan Higgins
- SneakersLil Uzi Vert Accused Of Scamming Man Out Of Extremely Hyped SneakersThe man is threatening to leak a number of unreleased Uzi tracks.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersFake Sneaker Seller Says He Makes More Than $100K Per MonthVice profiles the lucrative business of counterfeit sneakers.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersLil Yachty Explains Spending $1,000 On Fake Jordans During Tour Of Sneaker ClosetLil Yachty inspects his sneaker collection with magnifying precision.By Devin Ch
- SneakersNike Wins Rights To 20 Fake Sneaker-Selling WebsitesAnother legal victory for The Swoosh.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas, Reebok Suing Fake Sneaker Sellers For Over $100MAdidas & Reebok crack down on the counterfeit sneaker market.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Helps Chinese Government Seize $87 Million In Fake SneakersOver 500,000 pairs were seized by the government.By hnhh
- SneakerseBay Launches Authentication Program To Identify Fake ProductsIs it safe to start buying sneakers on eBay again?By hnhh
- Sneakers$32 Million Worth Of Fake Nike And Adidas Sneakers Seized By Customs In ChileEnormous haul of fake Nike and Adidas sneakers seized in Chile.By Kyle Rooney
- Original ContentThe 15 Ugliest Fake Sneakers We've Seen This SummerProceed with caution.By Kyle Rooney
