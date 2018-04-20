facility
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Says He's "Heartbroken" Over Amazon Warehouse DeathsJeff Bezos has released a statement regarding the Edwardsville Amazon warehouse deaths.By Cole Blake
- SportsNBA Reportedly Allowing Team Facilities To Reopen In States Where Its AllowedStarting May 1, players in certain states will be able to get back in the gym.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyEl Chapo Likely To Serve Life Sentence In Prison "Not Designed For Humanity"El Chapo is likely headed to a Supermax prison where inmates sit in solitary confinement 23 hours a day.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Opens Up About Social Media Break: "It Can Be Too Much Sometimes"Paris speaks out after reports of checking into a rehab facility for mental health. By Chantilly Post
- SportsKendrick Lamar Visits Los Angeles Lakers’ Practice On FridayMaybe Kung Fu Kenny can help bring the young Lakers squad together?By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyBill Cosby's Work Assignment Could See Him Hemming Prison Slacks For ¢49 An HourBill Cosby prison work assignment options have been revealed.By Devin Ch
- SportsLe'Veon Bell "No Shows" In Week 2, Pushing His Lost Wages To $1.7 MillionLe'Veon Bell lost wages continue to mount.By Devin Ch
- MusicMel B Seeks PTSD Treatment For Sex Addiction & Alcohol AbuseThe UK star choosing a path to wellness.By Zaynab
- SportsJosh Gordon Returns To Cleveland Browns After Brief Mental Health BreakThe Browns are ready to reacclimate a key member of their core.By Devin Ch
- MusicDestiny's Child's Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Health Facility For DepressionThe artist seeks help after years of struggle.By Zaynab
- WrestlingWWE Files Court Injunction Against Poop-Smearing FanNot since Gangrel has the WWE had such a mess to clean up.By Devin Ch