face tat
- MusicCardi B Says She’s “Thankful” For Not Getting The Face Tattoo She Wanted At Age 16Cardi B is happy she didn't get a face tat at age 16.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsWiz Khalifa, Amber Rose & AE Are The Coolest Parents At Bash's B-DayWiz Khalifa, Amber Rose & Alexander Edwards all come together for Bash's 7th birthday party.By Noah C
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Defends Forehead TattooAmber Rose brushes off anyone hating on the huge tattoo she just got on her forehead of her sons' names. By Noah C
- MusicLil Pump Debuts New "Tom & Jerry" Face TattooLil Pump got himself some brand new ink.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Debuts His First Face TattooThe Rae Sremmurd member has a flower on the side of his face.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen's Dad Gets A Tattoo Of Her FaceHappy birthday!By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsWifisfuneral Opens Up His New EP With "Alone As A Facetat"Wifisfuneral goes for lo-fi vibes on "Alone As A Facetat."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Gets Face Tattoo For Hailey Baldwin & Nobody NoticedThe pop star jumped on the face ink train.By Zaynab
- MusicPlayboi Carti On Not Wanting Face Tattoos: "It Don't Even Make Sense For Me"The rapper has a couple of reason for keeping a clean slate.By Zaynab
- MusicStevie J Gets His First Face Tattoo For Faith EvansStevie J flaunts his new ink in honor of his current wife, Faith Evans.By Zaynab
- NewsYG Got A Crazy Head TattooYG inked himself.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWord On The Street: Chris Brown's New Head TattooWe see how New Yorkers react to Chris Brown's massive head tattoo in a new episode of "Word On The Street."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRick Ross Gets New Face Tattoos Repping Miami Heat & DreamchasersRick Ross gets several new pieces of ink on his face.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Wayne Shows Off New Face TattoosLil Wayne got some new ink on his face, check out the photos.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRick Ross Just Got A Pretty Crazy Face TattooRick Ross now has "Rich Forever" inked on his chin.By Trevor Smith