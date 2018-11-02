expert
- Pop CultureChinese COVID-19 Expert Claims It Will Be Disastrous If U.S. Doesn't Tighten UpBeijing's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Zong Nanshan, spoke on the importance of the U.S.'s containment of the Coronavirus.By Emani Bell
- PoliticsSteph Curry To Host Coronavirus Q&A With Dr. Anthony FauciSteph Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will partake in a Q&A about the virus on IG live.By Lynn S.
- TVInvestor Who Splurged $800 Million in Bitcoin "On Two Pizzas" Opens Up On Live TVKnown within the crypto world as “Bitcoin Pizza Guy," Laszlo Hanyecz opened up about his lack of foresight during last night's airing of "60 Minutes."By Devin Ch
- MusicTyler, The Creator Is "Low Key" Amazed By A Tweeter's Decoding Of His MusicLeftAtLondon first burst on the scene with her "How to make a Frank Ocean song," instructional guide.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Granted $15K To Hire Forensic ExpertDedrick Williams is allowed to consult a forensic expert as part of his defence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule Places "30-Year Curse" On Timberwolves Following Awkward Halftime GigJa Rule's halftime concert in Milwaukee was met with a real lack of zest.By Devin Ch
- Society2 Men Stabbed At Sony Music Offices In London, EnglandSony Music HQ was the scene of a near-fatal stabbing incident.By Devin Ch