ex factor
- MusicChloe x Halle Mash Up Classics From Aaliyah, TLC, & Lauryn Hill With Their New SingleChloe x Halle mashed up hits from Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, and TLC with their latest single, "Do It," in honour of their new album dropping tomorrow.By Lynn S.
- MusicKelly Clarkson Stuns Crowd With Cardi B, Post Malone, & Lauryn Hill MashupShe said she picks a new genre to cover with each tour stop.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake & Murda Beatz Made "Nice For What" While Playing NBA 2KMurda Beatz tells the story behind "Nice For What."By Aron A.
- MusicLauryn Hill Remixes Drake's "Nice For What" During Live PerformanceMs. Lauryn Hill adds her own spin to Drake's hit song. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsDrake Releases New Single "Nice For What"Listen to Drake's new single "Nice For What."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake & Lauryn Hill Snippet Surfaces & Twitter ExplodesPeople are drooling over a leak of Drake rapping over a Lauryn Hill sample.By Devin Ch