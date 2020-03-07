eternal atake deluxe
- Original ContentLil Uzi Vert Vs The World: What's Next For The Rapper?In the midst of the most successful period of his career, we examine where Lil Uzi Vert goes from here. By Robert Blair
- BeefEbro Defends Lil Uzi Vert Beef After "Eternal Atake" SuccessHot 97's Ebro is happy that he pressed Lil Uzi Vert 4 years ago because he was steadily proven wrong. By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsLil Uzi Vert & Young Thug "Got The Guap" On New Melodic BangerListen to another standout from Uzi's "Luv Vs. The World 2."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Talks That Talk On "LUV vs. The World 2" Opener, "Myron"Lil Uzi Vert brings his leaked track to life on Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Brings Us Back To 2016 With "Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2"Lil Uzi Vert is back with the deluxe version of "Eternal Atake" which also doubles as a follow up to "LUV vs The World."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says There Will Be Around 8 New Songs On "Eternal Atake" DeluxeVert is on the come up. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMeek Mill Lists Young Artists He Thinks Are Taking Over Right NowMeek Mill thinks young rappers are outpacing the older ones right now, but he warns them of his return. By Noah C
- MusicPlayboi Carti Bombarded In His IG Comments Because Of "Eternal Atake"Playboi Carti is being trolled because his "ex" Lil Uzi Vert dropped his album, while "Whole Lotta Red" remains missing. By Noah C