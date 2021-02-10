esme bianco
- CrimeMarilyn Manson's Hard Drives Seized From Home As Police Execute Search Warrant: ReportAuthorities descended upon the singer's California residence in connection with the sexual battery and sexual assault investigations.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMarilyn Manson Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Assault, Battery: ReportThis is the second lawsuit to hit Manson in recent weeks; "GoT" actress Esmé Bianco recently made similar accusations.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMarilyn Manson Accuser Esmé Bianco Details The Abuse She Endured“Game Of Thrones” star Esmé Bianco was allegedly sexually abused at length by Marilyn Manson, who continues to face serious accusations. By hnhh
- Pop Culture"Game Of Thrones" Star Esmé Bianco Says Marilyn Manson "Whipped" & "Scarred" Her"Game Of Thrones" star Esmé Bianco comes forward and accuses her ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson of abuse.By Alex Zidel