error
- MusicYNW Melly's Retrial To Get Entirely New Jury Following Defense ErrorYNW Melly's retrial could be delayed.By Caroline Fisher
- GamingPS5 Price On Amazon Was An ErrorAmazon UK shortly listed a price of $599.99 for the PS5, which they claim was an error.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKodak Black Judge Admits An Error Was Made In His CaseKodak Black's criminal history was listed as a category 3 when, in reality, his offenses would make him a category 2.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPolice Officer Mistakes Sex Toy For Gun & Arrests Uber DriverSometimes, sex toys look like guns.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentPhiladelphia Honored Patti LaBelle With A Street, But They Misspelled Her NamePatti Labelle or Patti LaBelle?By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTwitter Users Roast DM Disruption With Self-Deprecating JokeGreat minds think alike. By Aida C.
- SocietyThe "Anti-LGBT" Emoji Causing Uproar Is Nothing But A GlitchThe anti-LGBT emoji making the rounds on iPhone channels is nothing more than a "Unicode Hack."By Devin Ch
- MusicYG Mistakenly Listed As 49-Years-Old On GoogleYG is a real OG.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Can't Figure Out How To Get DivorcedThe divorce process has been dragging on for almost a year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Suffers Major Typo In Coachella Lineup AnnouncementThere is no group called Gucci Gang performing at Coachella.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFox News Catches Heat After Mixing Up Aretha Franklin & Patti LaBelleFox News has once again dropped the ball. By Mitch Findlay