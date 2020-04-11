Eric Garcetti
- BasketballLeBron James Wants L.A. Parade After Lakers & Dodgers Historical WinsThe pandemic is preventing Lebron James and the city of Los Angeles from celebrating their recent wins in the NBA & MLB.By Aron A.
- CrimeTikTok Stars Face Criminal Charges Over L.A. Mansion Parties: ReportBryce Hall and Blake Gray have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok and hosted parties in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor Admits City Was Reopened Too QuicklyThe Mayor of Los Angeles says reopening the city when it did was a mistake.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor To Reinvest $100-150 Million From LAPD Budget Into Black CommunitiesL.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city's plans to cut $100 Million-$150 Million from the LAPD's budget and reinvest these funds into Black communities.By Lynn S.
- RandomL.A. Police Chief Says Looters Are Just As Responsible For George Floyd As OfficersL.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said he "misspoke" when he commented George Floyd's death "is on their hands as much as it is those officers" when speaking about looters.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor To Close COVID-19 Testing Sites During ProtestsL.A. Mayor Garcetti says COVID-19 testing sites will be closed during protests over the death of George Floyd.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor Imposes Curfew Following Protests Over Dead Of George FloydA curfew will be in effect in downtown Los Angeles from 8:00 PM through 5:00 AM.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Attacks L.A. Mayor For Rewarding Social Distancing SnitchesJoe Rogan sounds off on Instagram regarding the new social distance "snitching" movement by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.By Cole Blake