Eminem Kamikaze
- MusicEminem's Shady Records: A Complete History Part 3We continue to look at the complete history of Eminem’s Shady Records, spanning from 2019 to the present.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Officially Earns Platinum Status In United StatesEminem's tenth studio album has officially gone platinum.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosEminem Connects With Joyner Lucas In "Lucky You" VideoEminem and Joyner Lucas drop the video for one of the best songs on "Kamikaze."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Teases An MGK Response In Exclusive "Kamikaze" InterviewPart 1 of Eminem's interview with Sway airs tonight at 8 PM EST. By Alex Zidel
- MusicLord Jamar Responds To Eminem's Diss On "Kamikaze" Track "Fall"Lord Jamar believes he made Eminem modify his behavior.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Shouldn't Respond To MGK's "Rap Devil" According To O.T. Genasis"Stop the white-on-white crime."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris D'Elia's Spot-On Eminem Imitation Goes Viral In New VideoMany are saying he's pretty spot-on.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosEminem Releases New "Fall" VideoEminem will never "Fall" in his new music video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsEminem & Joyner Lucas Rant About The State Of Hip-Hop On "Lucky You"The rapid-fire on "Lucky You" is insane.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Fires Heavy Shots At Eminem In "Rap Devil""When your idols become your rivals."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFirst Week Sales Projections For Eminem's "Kamikaze"The numbers are in. Kind of.By Milca P.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Savagely Shuts Down Fan Critiquing Verse On Eminem's "Not Alike"Royce da 5'9" is not here for anyone saying he struggled on "Not Alike."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem "Kamikaze" Merch Is Now AvailableEminem is capitalizing on his new album by dropping some fresh merch.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Weighs In On Eminem’s “Kamikaze” Album"Kamikaze" gets LeBron's stamp of approval.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicThe Producers Hidden in Eminem's Kamikaze CreditsDiscover all of the production credits for Eminem's new album "Kamikaze."By Nicole Fee