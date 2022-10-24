Emancipation Movie
- Pop CultureWill Smith Shares Intense Experience Filming "Emancipation"Sometimes actors go all out for a role. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureWill Smith Shares Rihanna's Reaction To "Emancipation"He also explained why "Emancipation" is more than just a movie about slavery, but a story of inspiration.By Erika Marie
- SportsWill Smith Reveals How Floyd Mayweather Helped Him After Oscars SlapFloyd Mayweather provided Will Smith with some motivation to keep going.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWill Smith Poses With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, & MoreThe crew got together for a special, fun-filled screening of Will's film "Emancipation."By Erika Marie