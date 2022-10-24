Undeniably, it has been a rocky year for Will Smith. His infamous moment at the Oscars earlier in the year proved to be life and career-changing after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The fallout was swift as news of shelved deals emerged amid ridicule, but the beloved Fresh Prince icon has seemingly bounced back.

After issuing several apologies directed to Rock, his family, and the general public for his behavior, it was shared that Smith’s anticipated Emancipation film was back on track.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Smith has dominated social media with his inventive posts as he once did, but he returned to the scene with famous friends. In a new upload to Instagram, the actor posed with a possé that only a few have the status to enjoy, and it looks to be centered around Emancipation.

The picture showed a smiling Will Smith alongside A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, and others. Rihanna even gave Smith bunny ears.

“EPIC night!!” he wrote in the caption. “Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!”

People have been clamoring to know the conversations Chappelle may have had with Smith considering he has done repeated live stand-up shows with Rock throughout the year. Perry was in-house at the Academy Awards when Smith and Rock has their run-in, and over the summer, he called Rock a “champion” for keeping his composure during the incident.

Check out Will Smith with his famous crew below.