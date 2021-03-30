Elevator Fight
- CrimeQuavo & Saweetie Get Good News With Regards To Elevator Fight VideoQuavo and Saweetie will not face criminal charges related to the video of them fighting in an elevator.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Breaks His Silence On Fight: "I Haven't Physically Abused Saweetie"The Migos rapper offered a brief acknowledgment of his controversial video with his ex.By Erika Marie
- MusicAkademiks Accuses Saweetie Of Leaking Fight Video "To Run With A Narrative"He also says TMZ purchased the video for "approximately $50K to $100K."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSaweetie Releases A Statement Regarding The Elevator Video With QuavoSaweetie breaks her silence over the troubling elevator video in an exclusive statement to TMZ, calling her fight with Quavo an "unfortunate incident."By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsAdrien Broner Says Elevator Fight With Saweetie & Quavo Is "Black Tough Love"Broner added that he wants a relationship where the woman he's with "might punch me while I'm sleep."By Erika Marie
- MusicAkademiks Weighs In On Saweetie & Quavo Elevator Fight: "Toxic & Abusive ASF"He reportedly tweeted that they were fighting over a Birkin & added that their romance "only look good on the gram."By Erika Marie