dye
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Dyes Hair Bright Orange & Explains Why: "Final Phase"Lil Uzi Vert says we aren't ready for the "orange takeover."By Alex Zidel
- RandomJanelle Monae Dyed Her Armpit Hair Pink & Fans Are RepulsedWhat makes someone want to dye their armpit hair?By Alex Zidel
- AnticsJustin Bieber Dyes His Hair Pink: See PicsThe pop singer has dyed his hair pink.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicValee Responds To Backlash After Dyeing His Dog Hot Cheeto RedValee was forced to calm the storm. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKodak Black Channels Lisa Simpson With New Blonde HairstyleKodak Black distracts himself with a "Valley Boy" look while state officials deliberate over his alleged misconduct.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Dyes His Hair Every Single Color Of The RainbowKanye West tries out a new look.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Shows Off His New "Customized" Blond HairKevin Gates is feeling himself after he got his hair dyed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Debuts New Blond HairstyleTravis is trying out a new look.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Recreates One Of XXXTentacion's Famous HairstylesTrippie Redd is one with XXXTentacion now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Reveals New Blond Hair On Instagram LiveKodak Black has changed up his hair style again. By Matt F