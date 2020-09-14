DWTS
- TVIman Shumpert Becomes First NBA Player To Advance To "DWTS" FinalsThe former high-flyer is killing it on the dance floor. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureLeBron James Reacts To Iman Shumpert's Perfect Score On "Dancing With The Stars"Shumpert's former teammate was loving his latest dance routine. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureTyra Banks Channeled Saweetie's Baby Hairs On "DWTS" & Fans Crack JokesThe supermodel said she told her team she wanted Saweetie's baby hairs and instead was the subject of memes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJeannie Mai Gives Post-Surgery Update: "No Speaking, No Chewing"The talk show host underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially-life threatening condition.By Noor Lobad
- TVJeannie Mai Reacts To Her "DWTS" Debut: "I Knew NONE Of These Moves"Jeannie Mai is surprised that she could pull off such an impressive routine in her "Dancing With The Stars" debut.By Alex Zidel
- TVNelly Salsas In Sneakers To His Classic Hit "Ride Wit Me" On "DWTS"Fans couldn't believe the rapper pulled off his moves and thought he and his partner deserved higher scores.By Erika Marie