drop the mic
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's "Drop The Mic" Episode Axed Due To "Bail" ReferenceThe episode will not be making its way to air. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLala Anthony & Mel B. Don't Hold Back On "Drop The Mic" Freestyle BattleThe two ladies didn't hold back during their freestyle battle.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Throws Shots At Trump In Scrapped "Drop The Mic" EpisodeIt appears TNT scrapped the episode entirely following Smollett's arrest.By Aron A.
- NewsMethod Man & DJ Nu-Mark Drop Sensational Single "Zodiac Killah"The "Drop The Mic" hosts unite for a new single. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWWE Women To Face "Glow" Cast Members On "Drop The Mic""Pro vs Glow."By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Rap Battle Gets Personal On "Drop The Mic"These old friends went at each other. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsGina Rodriguez Destroys Rob Gronkowski In "Drop The Mic" Rap BattleGina Rodriguez crushes Gronk on "Drop The Mic."By Kyle Rooney
- MusicMethod Man To Host New Rap Battle Show "Drop The Mic"Method Man will host a battle rap show featuring celebrities.By hnhh
- NewsWatch Usain Bolt Rap Battle James CordenUsain Bolt and James Corden go toe to toe in "Drop The Mic."By hnhh