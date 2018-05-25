disney movie
- MoviesDisney Drops New "Cruella" Movie Trailer Starring Emma StoneDisney dropped its first trailer for its live-action prequel "Cruella," revealing the dark and twisted origins of the infamous villainess from "101 Dalmatians."By Alycia Williams
- MoviesChris Evans To Take On Buzz Lightyear Role In Pixar's "Lightyear"Chris Evans, best known for his role as Marvel's Captain America, joined Pixar Studios as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.By Deja Goode
- Pop Culture"Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" Hits The $1 Billion Mark WorldwideDespite taking some time to hit the mark, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is a Billion Dollar Success. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesYour Old Disney VHS Tapes Could Make You $26K RicherPeople are selling their old Disney tapes for up to $26K.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch: Blue Ivy Sings Along To "Circle Of Life" With Mom Beyoncé In "Lion King" Inspired OutfitsBlue steals the show.By hnhh
- Movies"Toy Story 4" Super Bowl Teaser Shows Buzz Lightyear Trapped At A Carnival"Toy Story" fans were stoked when the new teaser aired.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesTaraji P. Henson Opens Up About Her Engagement On Kimmel: "I'm In Control"Ahead of the "Ralph Breaks The Internet" premiere, Taraji P. Henson reveals a few details about her upcoming nuptials. By hnhh
- Entertainment"Kim Possible" Live Action Movie Casts Alyson Hannigan, Sadie Stanley, & Others"Kim Possible" is making a comeback. By Karlton Jahmal