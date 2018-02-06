Dinero
- MusicJennifer Lopez Offers Her Advice To New Mom Cardi BHer advice is to not give her any advice.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Got A Lifetime Supply Of Free Chips & Guac From ChipotleChipotle has set Cardi B up for good.By Chantilly Post
- LifeJennifer Lopez's 10-Year Old Daughter Eyeing Book DealLooks like Emma Muniz is getting to the money.By Milca P.
- MusicJennifer Lopez Poses With Ex-Husband & New Man As Blended FamilyJlo says, "Familia Primero."By Zaynab
- Music VideosJennifer Lopez, Cardi B, & DJ Khaled Star In Luxurious "Dinero" VideoJennifer Lopez celebrates her wealth in "Dinero."By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDJ Khaled & Jennifer Lopez Unleash Electric Performance of "Dinero" At BBMAsKhaled and J-Lo set it off with "Dinero."By Milca P.
- MusicJennifer Lopez "Dinero" Featuring Cardi B & DJ Khaled Drops Really SoonJLo shows off cover art for DJ Khaled & Cardi B-assisted track. By Safra D
- SongsJennifer Lopez Confirms Upcoming Cardi B Collaboration "Dinero"Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B have a new collab dropping "very soon."By Kevin Goddard