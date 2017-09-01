destroyed
- TVMax Kellerman Destroyed By Dan Orlovsky For Carson Wentz CriticismIt isn't always Stephen A. having all of the fun. By Alexander Cole
- MusicDiddy's Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Gets DecapitatedA man stomped on the wax figure's head before running away.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHugh Hefner Dumped Casket Full Of Private Sex Tapes Into Sea: ReportHugh Hefner reportedly feared that they would become public.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFire Destroys Brazil's National Museum, 20 Million Artifacts DestroyedBudgetary cuts are being blamed for the building's vulnerability to fire.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Destroyed With PickaxeTrump's star was vandalized...again. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicUGK's Archives Reportedly Destroyed By Hurricane HarveyBun B's wife says UGK's archives have been destroyed due to Hurricane Harvey.By Kevin Goddard