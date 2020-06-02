defund the police
- PoliticsMorgan Freeman Doesn't Agree With Defunding The Police, Calls Officers "Necessary"Freeman shared his opinion while discussing "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain," an elderly veteran with bipolar who was shot and killed by police.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith Believes Only Saying "Defund The Police" Does Not "Get It Done"He cautioned against alienating certain groups, "because then people who would help you won't."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B Deletes Tweet Explaining Why She Believes "We Need Cops"When someone told the rapper "defund the police," she stated we needed to work on "strict laws for cops."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMinneapolis City Council Approves Taking $8 Million From Police DepartmentThe Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted early Thursday, December 10, to move funds from the $179 million policing budget towards violence prevention and other programs including mental health, but they will not decrease the police force staff.
By Faysia Green
- CrimeBlack Protesters In NYC Charged With Felonies More Than White Protestors, Data ShowsData from the NYS Attorney General's Office shows that black protestors are much more likely to face serious charges. By Noah John
- Politics50 Cent Clowns Minneapolis Mayor For Getting Booed50 Cent had to make a quick joke at the expense of Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsThe Weeknd, Common, Lizzo & More Sign Open Letter To Defund The PoliceMovement 4 Black Lives shared an open letter calling for a slash to police budgets for more funds to be allocated to build a better infrastructure for Black communities.By Aron A.