- NewsChance The Rapper Says There's "No Reason" To Sign A Deal In This "Dead Industry"Chance The Rapper speaks of his dedication to being an independent artist, "You Song," and the follow-up to "Acid Rap"By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentTop 30 Mixtape Weezy TracksA selection of Lil Wayne's best mixtape tracksBy Trevor Smith
- BeefPusha T Says Lil Wayne's "Dedication 5" Is "Trash"Pusha T speaks on his belief that Lil Wayne has "lost it," Kanye West's influence on "My Name Is My Name," and a possible Clipse reunion.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: Lil Wayne's "Dedication 5"With "Dedication 5," Lil Tunechi is back on the right track. By Matt Aceto
- NewsStory On How Chance The Rapper And The "You Song" Made "Dedication 5"Chance The Rapper and his "You Song" may have been the reason why Lil Wayne's "Dedication 5" was delayed. By Kevin Goddard
- BeefPusha T & Jae Millz Beef Over Lil Wayne's "Dedication 5"Jae Millz went at Pusha T on Twitter yesterday, after he seemingly dissed Lil Wayne.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesDedication 5After a 36-hour delay, we've finally received the fifth instalment in Lil Wayne & DJ Drama's "Dedication" series. Features include The Weeknd, 2 Chainz, T.I., Chance The Rapper, Vado and the usual YMCMB suspects. How does the project compare to Weezy's previous work?By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesLil Wayne's "Dedication 5" To Drop At 12AM PST [Update: Mixtape Finally Dropped at 6am EST]Lil Wayne's new "Dedication 5" mixtape has been "postponed for a short period".By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Wayne Apologizes To Fans For Lack Of BET & VMA Nominations, Reveals "Dedication 5" Artwork & Release DateWeezy has pledged to rededicate himself to the rap game. By hnhh
- MixtapesDJ Drama Says Lil Wayne's "Dedication 5" Is "Mostly Freestyles" And Will Have SkitsDJ Drama says that "Dedication 5" is mostly freestyles, but Wayne is bringing his skits back.By Rose Lilah