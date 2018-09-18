decision
- PoliticsEminem Slams Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade: "It Pisses Me Off"Eminem voiced his frustration with the Supreme Court on Twitter after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.By Cole Blake
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Reacts To Loss To Jan Blachowicz At UFC 259Israel Adesanya's move to the light heavyweight division ended in defeat.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard Turned Down Russell Westbrook In Favor Of Paul George: ReportThe Clippers had multiple options on their mind.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard Will Make His Decision Today, Says Cris CarterCarter believes the Lakers are his best option.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoey Bada$$ Credits "His Persuasive Tactics" For Kevin Durant Joining Brooklyn NetsThe Beast Coast lies in the Eastern Conference.By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Ferguson's TKO Win Over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Divides Opinion In MMA WorldTony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone put it all on the line at UFC 238.By Devin Ch
- SportsArizona Cardinals Say They Have No Clue Who They're Picking First OverallThe Cardinals have a huge decision to make soon.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Stands By Nicki Minaj’s Decision To Back Out Of BET Concert“I’m with u” - Lil Wayne told Nicki in a text. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyLaquan McDonald's Murder: 3 Police Officers Acquitted In Cover-Up TrialThe Cook County render a stunning decision in the Laquan McDonald cover-up trial.By Devin Ch
- SportsTom Brady Says Josh Gordon Partnership Is A "Work In Progress"Coach Belichick is happy with Josh Gordon's progress so far.By Devin Ch
- MusicWaka Flocka Criticizes NFL’s Maroon 5 Halftime Pick: “You Need Migos On There Man"Waka Flocka criticizes NFL’s pick of Maroon 5 for Super Bowl halftime show.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug To Kanye West: "If I'm Not On 'Yandhi' I'm Never Talking To U Again"Could we be seeing a Young Thug appearance on "Yandhi?"By Alex Zidel