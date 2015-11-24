darkest before dawn
- NewsPusha T Feat. Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, The-Dream "M.P.A." VideoPusha T shares the star-studded video off his prelude album "Darkest Before Dawn."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: December 30thA look at this week's rap and R&B sales and chart placements.By Trevor Smith
- IndustryChris Brown's "Royalty" Debuts At No. 3, Behind Adele and BieberChris Brown's "Royalty" had some impressive first-week numbers, but it was no match for the increased Xmas sales put forth by Justin Bieber's "Purpose" and Adele's record-setting "25." By Angus Walker
- ReviewsReview: Pusha T's "King Push - Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude"It's scary to think how good the actual "King Push" will be if this is just the prelude.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsPusha T Feat. The-Dream "M.F.T.R." VideoWatch "M.F.T.R." off Pusha T's prelude album "Darkest Before Dawn."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentPusha T On A Joint LP With The-Dream, His Favorite Future Release & Beanie SigelPusha T chops it up with HNHH for an exclusive interview about "Darkest Before Dawn" and more.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickFirst Week Sales Projections For Chris Brown's "Royalty" & Pusha T's "Darkest Before Dawn"Here are the first week sales projections for Pusha T and Chris Brown's respective albums.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsPusha T On Sway In The MorningPusha T chopped it up with Sway In The Morning and spit a vicious freestyle.By Rose Lilah
- NewsListen To A Snippet Of A New Pusha T & Pharrell CollabCould this be the first preview of "King Push"? By Angus Walker
- NewsPusha T On The Breakfast ClubPusha T talks his new album, his plans as GOOD Music prez, Lil Wayne, and more on The Breakfast Club. By Angus Walker
- NewsPusha T "Darkest Before Dawn" (Short Film)Watch Pusha T's new 22-minute short film "Darkest Before Dawn."By Kevin Goddard
- Editor's PickStream Pusha T's "King Push- Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude"Stream Pusha T's new album "Darkest Before Dawn" a day early.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPusha T Announces North American TourPusha T is heading out on some 2016 tour dates.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPusha T On Ebro In The MorningWatch Pusha T's sit down with Ebro on HOT 97.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPusha T Debuts New Song “Sunshine” On “The Daily Show”Watch Pusha T debut the song “Sunshine” on “The Daily Show” Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentTop Tracks: December 7 - December 13Here are the Top 10 tracks in HNHH's Top 100 for the week of December 7 - December 13. By Angus Walker
- NewsPusha T "Crutches, Crosses, & Caskets" VideoPusha T liberates "Crutches, Crosses, & Caskets," a new video from his forthcoming "Darkest Before Dawn" LP.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTracklist Revealed For Pusha T's “Darkest Before Dawn” AlbumPusha T enlists Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, Kehlani, and many more for his upcoming album “Darkest Before Dawn.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCrutches, Crosses, CasketsListen to Pusha T's latest "Darkest Before Dawn" leak called "Crutches, Crosses, & Caskets."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPusha T Has A Song With Kanye West, J. Cole & ASAP Rocky On His New AlbumPusha T's new crew track might be one for the ages.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPusha T Reveals "Darkest Before Dawn" ArtworkPusha T has unveiled the cover art for his new album.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPusha T Shares Updates On "Darkest Before Dawn," "SWISH," & "Cruel Summer 2"Pusha T talks about his "very aggressive, very abrasive" upcoming album.By Trevor Smith
- Original Content5 Things We Want From Pusha T's "Darkest Before Dawn"Five things that would ensure that Pusha T's "Darkest Before Dawn" is a worthy successor to "My Name Is My Name."By Patrick Lyons