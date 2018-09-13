dark knight
- Pop CultureNext Batman Will Be A Person Of Color In Comic Written By John RidleyDC is releasing a new Batman comic in 2021 that will feature a hero of color as the Dark Knight.By Cole Blake
- TVNew Additions To Hulu In May: "Goodfellas," "The Dark Knight" & MoreHulu has a huge list of new content ready to stream for the month of May. Check it out below.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBatman's New Batmobile Is SickBatman's Batmobile remains a legacy vehicle in Robert Pattinson's upcoming 2021 film "The Batman" - and fans think it's dope.By Bhaven Moorthy
- Gaming"Batman: Arkham Crisis" Rumored To Be In DevelopmentThe Dark Knight returns?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Batman" Will Feature Multiple Villains In A Rogue's Gallery ThrillerMatt Reeves is moving back to the Noir-driven style old Batman tales.By Devin Ch
- Life"Aquaman" Beats Out "Dark Knight" For Highest-Grossing DC Film"Aquaman" hits another milestone.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJon Hamm Confesses To Loving Comic Books & Speaks On Playing BatmanCould Hamm be the next Dark Knight?By Karlton Jahmal