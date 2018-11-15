Creed II: The Album
- Music VideosMike WiLL Made It, Crime Mob, & Slim Jxmmi Boss Up In "We Can Hit"Everyone steps in the ring in the boxing-inspired visual.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosJ. Cole & Ari Lennox Reveal Intimate "Shea Butter Baby" VisualsGet wrapped in the warmth.By Zaynab
- Music VideosMike Will Made It Releases "Kill Em With Success" Video Ft. Eearz, 2 Chainz & Schoolboy QCheck out Mike Will Made It's new video for "Kill Em With Success" featuring Eearz, Schoolboy Q & 2 Chainz.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug, Swae Lee & Mike WiLL Made-It Perform "Fate" On "Fallon""This is what fate sounds like!"By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug, Swae Lee, & Mike WiLL Made-It Are Performing On "The Tonight Show"Are the trifecta set to perform "Fate?"By Mitch Findlay
- Society"Creed II" Officially Earns $55 Million At U.S. Box Office"Creed II" shatters expectations.By Milca P.
- NewsYoung Thug & Swae Lee Continue Their Stellar Streak On "Fate"Young Thug, Swae Lee, and Mike WiLL Made-It return from their trip offshore to deliver another banger. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMike WiLL Made-It's "Creed II: The Album" Features Young Thug, J. Cole & MoreMike WiLL lit up the "EarDrummers" signal and an army of stars came running. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGucci Mane, Quavo, Trouble, YG & More Unite For Posse Cut "F.I.G.H.T"Mike WiLL Made-It has assembled some heavy hitters for an aggressive posse cut. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMike Will Made It Unleashes Star Studded "Creed II" SoundtrackNas, J. Cole, Rick Ross, Quavo, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, YG and more feature. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJ. Cole & Ari Lennox Conjure Mystical Lust On "Shea Butter Baby"J. Cole and Ari Lennox bring a touch of intimacy to "Creed II."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNas & Rick Ross Punch Above Their Weight On "Check"Nas & Rick Ross conserve their energy for the later rounds.By Devin Ch