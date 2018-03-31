coroner
- MusicCoolio Died From Fentanyl, Coroner RevealsThe rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system at the time of his tragic loss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Zombie Boy" Rick Genest's Death Ruled As Accident Not Suicide"As for the possibility of an accidental fall, it can not be dismissed."By Chantilly Post
- FoodDairy Queen Confirms They Don't Use Human Meat In Their BurgersA coroner in South Carolina inspected DQ's burgers and says there are no traces of human meat.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller's Cause Of Death Revealed: Cocaine & Fentanyl According To CoronerNo drugs were found in his home during the investigation.By Zaynab
- MusicMac Miller Died Hours Before His Body Was FoundMac Miller was dead hours before his body was discovered.By Devin Ch
- MusicFredo Santana's Cause Of Death Has Been RevealedThe final autopsy paints a broader picture of Fredo's waning health.By Devin Ch
- SocietyStephon Clark Was Shot In The Back 6 Times, According To Private AutopsyA private autopsy disputes police claims that they acted in self-defence in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.By Devin Ch