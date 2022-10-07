Complex Brackets
- MusicJeezy Says This Classic Kanye Track Was Bred From His SongThe Snowman revealed Ye's classic hit was supposed to be a verse on Jeezy's T.I. collab, "I Got Money." By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture50 Cent Crowned "Funniest Rapper" By Nems, Freddie Gibbs & Tyler, The Creator Among Runner-UpsFif is pretty much the king of clowning other rappers and having fun in the process according to the Coney Island comedian.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Dubs Kendrick Lamar Top 10 Of All Time, Names His "Best Rapper Alive"Check out Budden's picks for Drake vs Pusha T and Jay-Z vs Nas.By Erika Marie