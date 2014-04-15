commencement speech
- SportsPatrick Mahomes To Give Speech At Texas Tech GraduationPatrick Mahomes is set to make a speech at Texas Tech's virtual graduation ceremony, next week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCardi B, Oprah, & More Honour 2020 Graduates In Virtual CeremonyCardi B, Oprah Winfrey, DJ Khaled, and more celebrated the graduating class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony this weekend.By Lynn S.
- Pop CulturePharrell Williams Surprises NSU Graduates At Virtual CeremonyPharrell Williams gave a surprise commencement speech at Norfolk State University's virtual graduation ceremony this weekend.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureRyan Reynolds Gifts Free Pizza To Graduating Students At His Alma MaterRyan Reynolds is hooking students from his Alma Mater up with free pizza.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Surprises University Students With Virtual Commencement SpeechTom Hanks gave a commencement speech at Wright State University's virtual graduation.By Cole Blake
- MusicHarvard Confirms Lil Pump Will Not Deliver 2019 Commencement SpeechAngela Merkel will be Harvard's 2019 Commencement speaker.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump's Harvard Speaking Engagement: What's Actually Going DownThe sweet lowdown according to Harvard student reps.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Searches For The "Thot" Who Left Her Wig At His PlaceThe rapper sent out a Thot SOS on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Pump To Give Commencement Speech At Harvard UniversityThe Harvard Dropout is making his way back to school.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChance The Rapper Says Beyoncé Is A Better Performer Than Michael JacksonChance delivers a hot take during his commencement speech.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicChance The Rapper To Be Given Honorary Doctorate At Dillard UniversityThat's Dr. Chance The Rapper, to you.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsDiddy Reveals Cause Of His Father's Death During Howard University Commencement SpeechDiddy shares personal stories during his Howard University commencement speech.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDiddy To Give Commencement Speech & Receive Degree At Howard UniversityDiddy will be returning to his alma mater to deliver the commencement speech at this year’s Howard University graduation ceremony.By Kevin Goddard