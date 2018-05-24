comcast
- TVE.T. Makes A Comeback To Your TV Screens For A Comcast Commercial"E.T." phone, Earth?By Arielle London
- TV50 Cent Supports Diddy After Comcast Mentions REVOLT: "They Are Racist"50 Cent is team Diddy in this particular situation. By Aron A.
- TVDiddy Blasts Comcast For Mentioning Him In Discrimination CasePut some respect on Diddy's name.By Aron A.
- Gram50 Cent Goes To War With Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts Over "Power"50 Cent's bloodlust is insatiable. By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Urges Fans To Call Xfinity So They Don't Remove Starz & "Power"50 won't go down without a (meme) fight. By Noah C
- EntertainmentDisney Takes Full Control Of Hulu After Striking Deal With ComcastDisney's officially set to challenge Netflix and Amazon in the streaming world.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Is The #1 Streamed Show Of 2018 Despite No New Episodes"Game of Thrones" still climbs to the top without any new episodes. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" & Gordon Hayward Team Up For Early Release SweepstakesHop on the new "Call of Duty" early. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix's Market Value Exceeds Comcast's & Is Close To Surpassing Disney'sThe streaming giant is making some serious moves in the stock market. By David Saric