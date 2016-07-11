Color
- MusicKanye West On His Green Aura: "Balanced" & "Most Sane" PersonalityHe says the description is a perfect match.By Zaynab
- MusicKevin Gates Shows Off His New "Customized" Blond HairKevin Gates is feeling himself after he got his hair dyed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases "Chapter VI" Further, Possibly Shares Cover HintThe Weeknd seems to be steadily revealing hints about his upcoming album.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Blasted By Black Twitter For Claiming She "Don't See Color"Fans and haters alike rallied for the dragging.By Zaynab
- SportsNBA To Change Sneaker Color Policy For Next Season: ReportThe NBA is going to loosen footwear color restrictions, meaning players can wear any color every night. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCheck Out XXXTentacion's New "17" One-Year Anniversary Merch CollectionXXXTentacion's "17" collection is ready to (pre-order).By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Isn't Racist, "Sees One Color: Green," According To Son EricEric Trump comes to the President's defense. By Matt F
- MusicIggy Azalea Shows Off New Hairstyle, Hourglass Figure In New VideoNew hair, who dis? By Matt F
- LifeKanye West Debuts New Multi-Colored HairstyleKanye decides to add a dash of pink to his already blonde hair.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeAdidas Introduces New UltraBOOST Uncaged With Colored MidsolesFinally, some color for your comfy BOOST soles.By Kyle Rooney