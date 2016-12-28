church shooting
- CrimeDaughter Of Deacon Killed In Church Shooting Says She Forgives GunmanShe watched as her father was shot just a few feet away from her.By Erika Marie
- Crime2 Dead After Parishioner Fires Back At Gunman In Texas Church ShootingTwo have died and one person is in critical condition.By Milca P.
- SocietySheriffs Advise To Not Use "Active Shooter" To Describe Playing BasketballSomeone tweeted there was an "active shooter" at the YMCA.By Erika Marie
- SportsGregg Popovich, Pau Gasol Reacts To Texas Church ShootingMembers of the San Antonio Spurs reacts to yesterday's tragic events. By Matt F
- SocietyTexas Church Shooting Leaves Several Dead, At Least 15 Seriously InjuredAnother deadly attack took place in Texas. By Matt F
- SocietyOne Killed, Several Wounded in Tennessee Church ShootingSunday morning a gunman opened fire in a Tennessee church.By Milca P.
- LifeDylann Roof Asks To Keep Mental Health Evidence From JurySouth Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof wants to keep the jury from seeing his mental health files.By hnhh