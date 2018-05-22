chun-li
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Footage Of Her Thanksgiving Turkey GiveawayNicki Minaj is for the people. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj Swindled By "Fraudulent" Shanghai Concert BookersNicki Minaj flew to China, only to find out her festival booking was a complete sham.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Set To Debut Diesel Collaboration At Milan Fashion WeekNicki collaborates with Diesel in a "bold message toward haters worldwide."By hnhh
- ReviewsNicki Minaj "Queen" ReviewNicki Minaj dusts off the crown for another go-around. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj Breaks Down The Science Behind Her Writing ProcessNicki Minaj waxes poetic on the storied art of lyricism. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content15 Things We Learned From Nicki Minaj's CRWN InterviewA recap from Nicki Minaj's CRWN interview last night.By Kiana Knight
- MusicNicki Minaj To Perform At VMAs From "Iconic New York Location"The "Queen" rapper has just announced a "special remote performance" for the awards show.By Trevor Smith
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Chun-Li" Certified PlatinumThe song was freestyled in a couple of minutes, according to Minaj.By Trevor Smith
- MusicNicki Minaj Put On Blast By Forbes Writer Saying She "Reeks Of Desperation"Is Nicki Minaj contending with more criticism than usual?By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Sexually Explicit Preview Of Post Malone's "Ball For Me" VideoThe first look at Post Malone's "Ball For Me" music video.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj "Queen" Pre-Order Reveals Album Will Have 19 SongsThe tracklist includes "Rich Sex," "Bed" and "Chun-Li."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Behind The Scene Footage Of "Chun-Li" Recording SessionNicki gives fans a peak of her creative process.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Thanks Pretty Much Everybody After "Chun-Li" Goes GoldNicki Minaj is very thankful for her success. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsBlocBoy JB Flips Nicki Minaj's "Chun-Li" For His New FreestyleBlocboy JB tackles Nicki Minaj's "Chun-Li" for his "LoC-Li" freestyle.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Spars With Impatient Fans After Delaying AnnouncementThe "school of pettiness" is in session.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Delays Major Announcement After Cancelling "Ellen" AppearanceNicki Minaj was forced to cancel due to "Doctor's Orders."By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Rushed By Hundreds Of Fans Following Club AppearanceNicki Minaj always brings the crowds.By Alex Zidel