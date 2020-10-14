Child Pornography Allegations
- GossipR. Kelly Attorney Requests Virtual Hearing, Says Singer Is Injured: ReportA new report says Kelly can't travel from Chicago to New York for a restitution hearing.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBoosie Says R. Kelly Accusations Were Exaggerated: "[He] Like The Young B*tches"The Louisiana rapper caught heat over his controversial comments regarding R. Kelly's case after saying his accusers weren't taken advantage of.By Erika Marie
- MusicNirvana Sued For Sexually Exploiting Naked Baby On 1991 "Nevermind" Cover: ReportSpencer Elden claims he's the baby in the album's artwork and accuses the group of peddling child pornography.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Child Porn Accuser Drops All Charges Against Him: ReportChris D'Elia's accuser, identified as Jane Doe, dismissed all child pornography claims against him voluntarily. By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Accused Of Child Pornography, Sued For Child Sexual Exploitation: ReportA woman claims she had a sexual relationship with the actor when she was 17 & she detailed her alleged experience in court docs.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Offers To Pay College Tuition For Slain FBI Agents' Kids: ReportAfter hearing about the agents being murdered while serving a warrant in connection to a child pornography case, the rapper wanted to help their young children.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNetflix Star Jerry Harris Dubbed "Serial Sexual Predator" By ProsecutorsHe's admitted to sending photos from a number of people that he kew were minors.By Erika Marie