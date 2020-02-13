Changes Album
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Debuts A New Slickback HairstyleJustin Bieber debuted a new look while shooting the upcoming music video in Miami alongside reggaeton hitmaker J Balvin for a song titled "La Bomba."By Keenan Higgins
- NumbersJustin Bieber's "Intentions" Is Now Quavo's 6th Top 10 Solo HitQuavo shared the news that he just achieved a sixth top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after his Justin Bieber collab "Intentions" hits #9 on the chart.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJustin Bieber Shaves His Mustache, Wife & Fans RejoiceJustin Bieber finally shaves his mustache, but vows that it will return shortly.By Noah C
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Gets Emotional Talking About Billie EilishJustin Bieber shed tears as he explained his protective feelings for fellow pop star Billie Eilish while speaking with Zane Lowe for Beats 1.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomJustin Bieber Says He & Hailey Have "Crazy" Sex All DayJustin Bieber shared with fans during a Q&A that he and wife Hailey enjoy a "pretty crazy" active sex life.By Erika Marie