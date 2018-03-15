certified
- MusicRihanna Surpasses Eminem As Artist With The Second-Most Certified SinglesRiRi continues to etch her name in musical history books despite it being seven years since her last full-length project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Becomes Most-Certified Song In RIAA History"Old Town Road (Remix)" has been certified a record-breaking 14th time by the RIAA.By Cole Blake
- SportsAntonio Brown Loses 2nd Helmet Grievance With NFLAntonio Brown will likely abandon his prized "Schutt Air Advantage" helmet while he ponders his endorsement options.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone & Quavo's "Congratulations" Certified Diamond"Congratulations" are in order for Post Malone and Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga & Nicki Minaj's "Dip" Officially Certified GoldTyga celebrates a new accomplishment with "Dip."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Officially Earns Platinum Status In United StatesEminem's tenth studio album has officially gone platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic's "1-800-273-8255" Goes Five Times PlatinumAnother milestone for Logic.By Milca P.
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "?" Goes Platinum Nearly Two Months After his DeathXXXTENTACION earned two platinum plaques this month for "?" and "Moonlight."By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion "SAD!" Has Officially Been Certified Triple PlatinumXXXTentacion's "SAD!" is still doing giant streaming numbers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Blond" Has Officially Hit PlatinumCongrats to Christopher Edwin Breaux.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKendrick Lamar Surpasses 70 Million RIAA Total Units MovedKendrick continues racking up accomplishments this year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Dicky & Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday" Officially Certified PlatinumLil Dicky and Chris Brown are celebrating with their brand new platinum plaque.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJacquees Detained At Milwaukee AirportJacquees ran into some trouble with the law at Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Is Officially 5x PlatinumCardi B continues her run on top as "Bodak Yellow" goes 5x platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid & Kendrick Lamar's "New Freezer" Goes PlatinumRich The Kid's "New Freezer" has officially been certified platinum. By Alex Zidel