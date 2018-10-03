central park 5
- RelationshipsDeelishis Calls Husband Raymond Santana A "Narcissist" & "A Cheat"The "Flavor of Love" star married the Exonerated Five icon in 2020.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCentral Park 5 Raymond Santana Discusses Life After Receiving His $8.2M SettlementSince receiving his portion of a $41M lawsuit, Raymond Santana discussed how he is using his money to take care of his family and aid his social activism. By Brianna Lawson
- MoviesAva DuVernay Sued By Central Park 5 Prosecutor Linda FairsteinNetflix "When They See Us" director Ava Duvernay is facing legal action after Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor in the Central Park 5 Case, claimed the docuseries defamed her.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentLinda Fairstein Faces First Hit From "When They See Us" BacklashThe "Central Park Five" attorney is beginning to experience backlash. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentFans Demand "When They See Us" Prosecutor's Book To Be Yanked From Shelves"When They See Us" prosecutor Linda Fairstein is getting dragged to filth.By Aida C.
- SocietyDonald Trump's Black History Month Tweet Sparks Upset & Massive Clowning"Who wrote this for you?"By Zaynab
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Agrees With Trump's Warning Against Sexual Assault ClaimsThe radio host has had his own struggles with the issue.By Zaynab