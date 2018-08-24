catsuit
- StreetwearCardi B Turns Heads In Colorful CatsuitCardi B made a statement at a kickoff event for her new flavor of Whipshots.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsSerena Williams' Off-White Tennis Outfit Made Waves At The French OpenWilliams used the outfit as a message to her haters.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian-West Struts Through Paris In A See-Through CatsuitThe fashion icon was touring the city for Paris Fashion Week.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentGucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Ka'Oir Wears See-Through Catsuit During Night Out"Free the nipple" lives on as Keyshia Ka'Oir rocks a see-through outfit.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNike Issues Statement Defending Serena Williams & Her "Catsuit"Serena Williams speaks out against the French Open ban: "Everything's Fine."By Devin Ch
- SportsFrench Open Bans Serena Williams' Catsuit With New Dress CodeFrench Open announces stricter dress code.By Kyle Rooney