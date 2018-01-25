candidate
- StreetwearJerry Lorenzo Reveals Kamala Harris Merch CapsuleProceeds from the merch will go to the Black Futures Lab non-profit.By Alexander Cole
- RandomDwayne Johnson Reportedly Now Third Highest Pick For PresidentDwayne "The Rock" Johnson is reportedly now the third-most backed choice for president after his impassioned "Where are You?" speech to Trump.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsScarface Officially Enters The Race For Houston's City CouncilScarface's next career arc is a political one.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoe Biden Recounts Teaching Women Of Color From "The Hood" How To CodeJoe Biden ruffles a few feathers with his latest anecdote. By Aron A.
- MusicAnthony Davis Labels Himself "Best Player In The NBA" Ahead Of LeBron & DurantAD tells ESPN's Rachel Nichol, "his time is now."By Devin Ch
- SocietyNicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Become Political Peons In The NY State ElectionsNicki Minaj has endorsed the Democrat faction led by Andrew Cuomo.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Struck With Clapback By Florida Governor Candidate: "@ Me Next Time"The president tried it.By Zaynab
- SportsEleider Alvarez KO's Sergey Kovalev In Boxing's Upset Of The YearEleider Alvarez scored a 7th round knockout to win the WBO crown.By Devin Ch
- SocietyHoward Schultz Steps Down As Starbucks Chairman, May Run For Public OfficeCould the businessman be an opponent of Trump's in the next election?By David Saric
- SportsMetta World Peace Thinks Drake Should Be Toronto Raptors Head CoachMetta World Peace vouches for Drake, in all seriousness.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Davis Contemplates Shaving Trademark UnibrowAnthony Davis wants fans to help him decide the fate of his unibrow.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentOprah On Presidential Candidacy: I Don't "Have The DNA For It"The TV juggernaut doesn't believe she is fit for such a position.
By David Saric