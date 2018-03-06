Bumble
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Says That She "Almost Got Married Very Young"Lori Harvey revealed that she nearly got married when she was younger while speaking with Teyana Taylor.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTiffany Haddish & Common Confirm Romance Rumours By Going On Virtual Bumble DateTiffany Haddish and Common went on a virtual Bumble date, confirming that they are in fact romantically involved with each other.By Lynn S.
- RandomDating Apps, Tinder & Bumble, Release Coronavirus PSAsTinder & Bumble have released statements in regards to the coronavirus outbreak. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsTinder Announces Lite Version For Users In Remote LocationsTinder serves remote locations now. By Aida C.
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Kicked Off Tinder For Posing With Fake IdentityGeorge Zimmerman's is striking out in the romance dept. since being pegged a gutless murderer.By Devin Ch
- SportsClippers Announce Jersey Patch Deal With Bumble Dating AppClippers to wear jerseys with Bumble logo starting tonight.By Kyle Rooney