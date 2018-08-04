bubbly
- MusicLil Baby Reveals He Forgot To Send "Bubbly" Verse Back To Young ThugLil Baby revealed that Young Thug sent him the song for a feature but he forgot to send it back.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosDej Loaf Leads A Celebration In "Bubbly" VideoDej Loaf shares a new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsRoy Woods Drops Off New Song "Bubbly"Listen to Roy Woods' new record "Bubbly."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Pulls A Jigga, Enters The Champagne Racket With "Mod Sélection"Drake is launching an exclusive line of bubbly.By Devin Ch
- MusicSwae Lee Brushes His Teeth With Belaire Because He CanLife of the rich and famous.By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Get Lit Together: "I'm A Happy Kid Now"A new friendship might be in the works.By Zaynab