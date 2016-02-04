british gq
- Pop CultureJack Harlow On Kanye West: “I Am Always Fascinated To See What He Does Next”During a recent interview with British GQ, Harlow talked about Kanye West, being a white rapper, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Nas X Admits To Being Jealous Of Billie Eilish After Grammy LossThey were both up for Record of the Year, & after "Old Town Road" lost, Lil Nas X worked through his jealousy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Rapaport Criticized For Telling John Boyega To Be "Grateful" For "Star Wars"Boyega recently spoke out about how Disney handled his "Star Wars" role, causing Rapaport to weigh in.By Erika Marie
- MusicChildish Gambino Is British GQ's Best Dressed Man Of The YearChildish Gambino gets the number one spot. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinashe Grabs Travis Scott By The Crotch In New Issue Of GQ StyleTaking a page outta Trump's book, Tinashe grabs hold of Travis Scott in a new photo for British GQ, shot by Terry Richardson. By Angus Walker
- MusicTravis Scott On Upcoming “AstroWorld” Album: “It Might Be The Best Music That I Made”Travis Scott also talks about his infamous fall on stage last month in London in an interview with British GQ Style.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeDrake Tops British GQ's "Best Dressed" Award For 2016Drake continues to dominant 2016 by taking the crown for best dressed. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe Weeknd Stars In Terry Richardson Photo Shoot For British GQTerry Richardson curates a shoot with The Weeknd for the upcoming issue of British GQ. By Angus Walker