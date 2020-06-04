Brett Hankison
- Pop CultureBrett Hankison Found Not Guilty Of Endangering Breonna Taylor's Neighbours During 2020 ShootingHankison has been acquitted by a jury on all three counts of felony wanton endangerment.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeCop Charged In Breonna Taylor Case Now Sued For Sexual AssaultBrett Hankison, the former LMPD officer charged in Breonna Taylor's case, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her a ride home from a bar he worked at. By Aron A.
- CrimeDaniel Cameron Denies Accusations By Breonna Taylor's Family Over Grand JuryThe Kentucky Attorney General responds to allegations that he didn't properly show evidence to the grand jury.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Grand Jury Audio Released To PublicJurors heard Louisville Officers assert that they knocked and announced themselves before the raid.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeKentucky AG Daniel Cameron Will Release Grand Jury Recording: ReportCameron has reportedly issued a statement saying that he will share the recordings from the grand jury session after a member of the jury accused him of not being truthful with the public.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBrett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty In Breonna Taylor CaseBrett Hankison, one of the ex-cops involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor, has pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor Protests Lead To Arrests, Tear Gas, Fires Nationwide: WATCHVideos of these protests have overtaken social media as police are on high alert after two officers were shot in Louisville.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureColin Kaepernick Calls Police A "White Supremacist Institution" In Breonna Taylor PostHe called for the policing system to be abolished on the heels of the indictment news from Kentucky's Attorney General.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBen Crump: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision Is "Egregious Disrespect Of Black People"The legal team representing the Taylor family released a statement in response to the minor charges levied against former officer Brett Hankison. By Dre D.
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Killer Faces Lax Charges: Twitter ReactsOnly one of the three officers involved in the killing was indicted, and with relatively minor charges. By Dre D.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor: One Officer Involved In Her Murder Gets FiredBrett Hankison has been fired from the police force after the murder of Breonna Taylor.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor Case: Police Officer Involved In Shooting Accused Of Sexual AssaultBreonna Taylor was killed in her home after plainclothes police officers barged in and shot her to death. Another woman, Emily Terry, shares her story of being sexually assaulted by one of the officers involved.By Erika Marie