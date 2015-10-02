bread winners association
- SongsKevin Gates Releases New Single "Do It Again"Kevin Gates drops off his new single, "Do It Again." ByAron A.9.6K Views
- MixtapesKevin Gates Celebrates A Massive Milestone With “The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade Of Brasi)”Kevin Gates' "The Luca Brasi Story" is now available in its entirety on DSPs. ByAron A.6.2K Views
- NewsKevin Gates Refuses To Switch Up On "Always Be Gangsta Freestyle"Kevin Gates unleashes a new freestyle to remind us that he will "Always Be Gangsta."ByAlex Zidel10.5K Views
- MusicKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Is The Boss Woman Leading The Gates EmpireDreka Gates is taking center stage with her solo ventures.ByChantilly Post12.5K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Reveals "By Any Means 2" TracklistOnly a few days until we receive a new project from Kevin Gates.ByAron A.14.9K Views
- MusicYung Mazi Shot In Waffle HouseAtlanta rapper Yung Mazi survived a shooting at Waffle House in Atlanta.Byhnhh388 Views
- ReviewsReview: Kevin Gates' "Islah"Kevin Gates turns inward, gets super melodic on "Islah."ByPatrick Lyons48.1K Views
- NewsWhile She Talkin' (Remix)BreadWinner Kane gets his brother, Kevin Gates, to remix "While She Talkin'." ByAngus Walker179 Views