- EntertainmentBrazzers Taps Stormy Daniels To Introduce Verge Payment OptionPorn companies are now diversifying how a viewer can purchase their content. By David Saric
- SocietyPorn Actress Nikki Benz Sues Former Employers For Sexual BatteryNikki Benz officially sues Brazzers, MindGeek, Tony T. and Ramon Nomar for "Sexual Battery."By Devin Ch
- SocietyAdult Film Star Yuri Love Found Dead In California HomeAnother adult entertainer has passed away.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAdult Film Star August Ames Found Dead At Age 23The young adult entertainer, August Ames, has sadly passed on. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPorn Star Nikki Benz Calls Out Brazzers For Subjecting Her To Horrific Rape SceneNikki Benz says she was choked several times by director Tony T. while being forced to keep filming the most horrific scene of her career. She has called out Brazzers, the porn giant that hired him, on social media. By Angus Walker