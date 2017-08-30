brainwash
- Pop CultureLarsa Pippen Says Kanye West "Brainwashed" Kardashians Against HerLarsa Pippen speaks on Kim Kardashian and her sisters unfollowing her, theorizing that Kanye West "brainwashed" the entire family.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAzriel Clary Treats Herself To Luxurious Las Vegas Trip After Ditching R. KellyClary is focusing on self-care. By Noah C
- MusicR. Kelly Reportedly Believes His Daughter Was BrainwashedThis comes after to her reaction to "Surviving R. Kelly."By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Alleges Sex Cult Is Pure Myth, Talks Parental ExtortionR. Kelly claims sex cult is a false narrative created by Joycelyn Savage's parents.By Devin Ch
- MusicPolice Hit R. Kelly's House To Speak With Joycelyn SavageThe R. Kelly saga continues as police park outside his manor. By Mitch Findlay