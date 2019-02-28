box office numbers
- Movies"Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey" Surprises At The Box OfficeDespite negative reviews, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey" makes marks at the box office. By Emily Burr
- MoviesDisney Global Box Office Hits $1 Billion In 2023"Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" set the global box office to $1 billion just two months into the year. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Box Office Expectations Revealed"Quantumania" is set to set off Phase Five and do even better than the previous Ant-Man films in the MCU. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Thor: Love And Thunder" Scores Big With Opening WeekendMarvel's newest offering is cleaning up at the box office.By Rex Provost
- Pop Culture"Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" Hits The $1 Billion Mark WorldwideDespite taking some time to hit the mark, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is a Billion Dollar Success. By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Owns Holiday Box Office With $300MA big win for Star Wars.By Aida C.
- Movies"Maleficient 2" Flops At The Box Office With $37.7 Million Dollar Opening"Maleficent 2" performed below expectations. By Aida C.
- Movies"Joker" Wins This Weekend Box Office War Over "Gemini Man"The "Joker" takes home the crown.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"The Farewell" Breaks "Avengers: Endgame" Record For 2019's Best Per-Screen-Average"The Farewell" broke the only record "Avengers: End Game" could not. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Expected To Pull In Over $180 Million This Weekend"Spider-Man: Far From Home" is soaring.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Dominates Overseas Box Office With $111 Million"Spider-Man: Far From Home" is killing it overseas.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Toy Story 4" Continues To Dominate Box Office With $17 Million"Toy Story 4" takes home the crown once more.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Toy Story 4" Crushes Weekend Box Office With $118 Million Dollar Debut"Toy Story 4" pulled in some serious coins.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Director Takes Blame For Movie's Box Office FlopThe director takes the blame for the movie's poor performance. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Aladdin" Crushes Memorial Day Weekend Box Office With $105 Million"Aladdin" is flying high.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Aladdin" Set To Reach Over $100M In Box Office During Memorial Day Weekend"Aladdin" is looking at a strong opening weekend. By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" Off To A Strong Start With $58 Million Box Office: ReportThe numbers are in. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Expected To Outperform "Get Out" At The Box OfficeJordan Peele is ready to cash in at the box office.By Devin Ch