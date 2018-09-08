botham shem jean
- CrimeAmber Guyger's Attorneys File Paperwork To Begin Possible Appeal ProcessIt's unclear why they believe Guyger deserves an appeal.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNicki Minaj Livid After Tragic Death Of Joshua BrownNicki Minaj is sick of the hypocrisy. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeAmber Guyger Who Shot Botham Jean Was Distracted Due To Sexting: ReportShe claimed she accidentally shot Jean because she was exhausted, but her texts may show otherwise.By Erika Marie
- SocietyOfficer Amber Guyger Fired After Fatally Shooting Botham Shem JeanOfficer Amber Guyger has recently been fired by the Dallas Police Department after fatally shooting her neighbor Botham Shem Jean. By hnhh
- SocietyPolice Officer Amber Guyger Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of Botham Shem JeanThe officer responsible for shooting Botham Shem Jean has been arrested. By Nicole Fee
- SocietyDallas Cop Kills Man In His Home Thinking He Was In Her ApartmentThe officer wasn't even on the right floor.By Zaynab